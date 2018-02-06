Menu
Twins share love of books, even mum's 70s edition

BOOK LOVE: Juliette and Crystal Smith are excited to get their $3 copy of this book in our promotion. Alistair Brightman
Amy Formosa
TWINS Julliette and Crystal Smith have grown up with their mum reading an old 70s edition of treasured Enid Blyton classic The Enchanted Wood.

Now, the Star of the Sea grade two students can collect their own series from the loved children's author as part of the Chronicle's latest promotion.

Today's book The Twins at St Clare's, which can be picked up for just $3 with the paper, is of special interest to the pair who look alike but aren't identical.

They can also collect yesterday's book, the modern version of the The Enchanted Wood.

The twins' mum Susan said she and her husband had been reading Enid Blyton to their children since they were born.

"Books are timeless. .. kids are always looking for fantasy and adventure," she said

"They love to read and as a mum I have always taken my children to the library often.

"My children have always been actively involved in book club at the library over the year.

"Kids that don't read or don't have books read to them don't have that opportunity to go on a journey through stories."

Susan believes it is important parents don't treat reading as a chore.

"It is something they can look forward to at night time.

"As a mum I think it's how you approach it.

"It can be nice bonding time with your child and we see it as a form of meditation for them."

While her girls may look similar their mum says they are polar opposites.

"They've had very different personalities since they were born," she said

"Juliette is very outgoing and intuitive, she thrives with people around her.

"Crystal is more of an introvert and is confident within her own self."

There are many more classic Enid Blyton books to collect with this promotion.

You can get yours with the Chronicle on Monday to Saturday and with the Sunday Mail on a Sunday.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
