Twins' urn held hostage by abusive stalker

A man stole the ashes of his ex-partner's urn and hid them on a soccer field. Bev Lacey

A MOTHER of two "beautiful angel babies" has bravely faced the man who threatened to "dropkick" an urn containing their ashes when she tried to leave him.

The woman was in a relationship with the man - who can't be named to protect her identity - for just two months when he started to become "controlling and obsessive" about her whereabouts.

Between July and August last year he subjected her to acts of intimidation, threatened violence against her and refused to leave her home several times.

Today, he was sentenced to two years' imprisonment in Maroochydore District Court after he pleaded guilty to 12 charges including stalking and breaching a domestic violence order.

The woman sat in the court's gallery while her victim impact statement was read by Crown prosecutor Kate Milbourne, in which she said she had to face her abuser to "show my sons what is the right thing to do".

"I need to show other women who have sadly been through the same situation that this is not okay," she wrote.

Early in his reign of terror during an argument, the man grabbed an urn containing the ashes of the woman's still-born twin sons from a previous relationship.

He threatened her, saying "(I'll) dropkick your boys and you'll never see them again".

The woman managed to hide them, but the next month he took the urn when she asked him to leave.

He was arrested later that day and released on bail, but didn't take officers to the soccer field where he hit the urn until two days later.

While on bail he breached a protection order against her eight times.

He was arrested again and while in custody, flooded his cell by stuffing toilet paper and the insides of a cushion down the toilet and spat on a security camera.

Judge Glen Cash ordered the man to immediate parole release given the 344 days he's spent in pre-sentence custody.

A domestic violence order was extended until 2028.