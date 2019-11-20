Twist behind girl’s tragic Disney souvenir

A young girl has taken home a truly unique, but also heartbreaking, souvenir from Disney World, her parents have revealed.

Kyle and Kara Geiselman described on Facebook they had taken their daughter Belle to Disney World in Florida over Halloween. According to their post, the family was having an afternoon snack break after getting to the park early to visit the new Star Wars land, Fox News reports.

They said their daughter almost bumped into a couple while throwing something out.

"The couple stopped in their tracks, and Kyle apologised to them for her carelessness," Ms Geiselman said.

"The woman then looked at her husband and asked Kyle if Belle liked gold. Confused, Kyle said yes. She then asked if they could gift Belle something. Kyle said, of course."

The gift came with a heartbreaking story, however.

"The couple proceeds to tell Kyle how they were at (Hollywood Studios) marking the one-year anniversary of their daughter's Make-a-Wish trip," she continued.

"On their initial trip, they had bought 2 gold Mickey Mouse rings, one for their daughter and one to gift to a child who, in their words, 'was adorable like their little girl'."

Apparently, Mr Geiselman was so moved by their story he found himself at a loss for words and was only able to provide a quick thankyou to the couple.

According to Mrs Geiselman's post, Belle has overcome several struggles of her own.

"The fact that they choose Belle without knowing her struggles in life brings tears to my eyes," she wrote.

"They didn't know that we were back at the place where our daughter surprised us all and started eating by mouth for the first time at 18 months old, or that this trip was the first time she travelled to Disney without needing a feeding tube for nourishment or an oxygen mask on the flight.

"This little gold Mickey Mouse ring will forever be kept as a priceless gift and always cherished."

After getting a big response on Facebook, Mrs Geiselman updated the post to ask people to share it so she and her family could "connect with the couple".

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission