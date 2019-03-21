Twisting their way to success

SLIPPING AWAY: Maryborough's Joel Cox avoiding a tag at the Oztag State Cup held on the Sunshine Coast on the weekend.

SLIPPING AWAY: Maryborough's Joel Cox avoiding a tag at the Oztag State Cup held on the Sunshine Coast on the weekend. Contributed

OZTAG: For Hervey Bay's Ryan Leman the 2019 Oztag State Cup was a celebration of Oztag.

Leman is the secretary of both Maryborough and Hervey Bay Oztag competitions.

The State Cup had 154 teams and over 250 players converging on the Kawana Sports Precinct for three days last Friday.

Fraser Coast was represented by five teams from the Maryborough Twisters and Hervey Bay Humpbacks.

Maryborough sending under 16 boys and Hervey Bay 17 boys and girls, open mixed and senior mixed.

"It was the most successful State Cup for our teams over the eight years it's been running,” Leman said.

The competition in each division included six pool matches before the finals started with quarter, semi and grand finals.

The Maryborough 16 boys along with Hervey Bay under 17 girls and senior mixed teams all made the quarter-finals before being knocked out.

For Leman there were many highlights from the tournament including the skills of the Fraser Coast teams.

"Watching the teams deliver on the structure and game plan we practised was pleasing,”Leman said.

"It is a tough competition with the bigger leagues holding trials to even make the teams,” he said.

The Fraser Coast was not only represented by the players, with four referees made the trip.

"For the refs it was great to get an opportunity to officiate different teams and personalities,” Leman said.

Leman knows from previous experience that players returning from State Cup bring a new speed of play back with them.

"They come back and put into practise what they have seen at the carnival and it only helps our competitions,” Leman said.

Leman believes that the move to the new Fraser Coast Sports Precinct has helped in the improved results.

"We have a permanent base with great facilities, it only helps our sport,” he said.

It was a short turn around for Leman who was back at work running the Hervey Bay junior competitions at the precinct yesterday afternoon.