GOLD Coast singer Amy Shark has apologised after a video she shared on controversial video platform TikTok last month was slammed on social media as racist.

The video, which featured Shark imitating an Asian woman working at a nail salon, was criticised on Twitter as inappropriate, tasteless and racist.

The Adore singer has since removed the video from her profile, and took to Twitter yesterday saying she never meant to cause any upset.

I am sorry if I offended anyone, I can see that the TikTok i posted a couple of weeks ago was silly and inappropriate and honestly I never meant to cause any upset. I have taken down the video. love you all ❤️ — Amy Shark (@amyshark) May 4, 2020

In since-deleted tweets, comedian Nina Oyama reportedly said: "Don't forget to check on ur white friends in isolation to make sure they aren't doing stupid bullshit like this."

Shark was accused of perpetuating a racist stereotype, with comments ranging from "Mmmm very racist" to "Who do people think it's funny to normalise this type of shit?"

One of the tweets slamming Amy Shark

Oyama went on to tell users not to "cancel" Shark, but instead "explain to her why it's bad". "The sound is a popular TikTok dub, which ripped off a racist stand-up routine from 10 years ago," the comedian wrote.

Oyama said she removed the tweet at Shark's request, adding she "was really sweet, and assured me that she understood where I was coming from."

Do I think Amy Shark is racist? No. I think she probably just didn’t know the negative effects of a white person doing an Asian accent. But now she knows and she won’t post things like that again! Which is a good outcome I think. — nina oyama (@ninaoyama) May 4, 2020

The audio dub featured in Shark's TikTok video came from an old stand-up sketch from American comedian Anjelah Johnson.

Originally published as Twitstorm over Shark's 'racist' TikTok video