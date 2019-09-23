Social media obsesses over The Masked Singer

Dannii Minogue was in awe on The Masked Singer judging panel

It's the show that promised to be absolutely bonkers, but during Monday night's premiere of The Masked Singer, it was viewers themselves who were driven bonkers on social media.

And for anyone who didn't realise it was on, scrolling through Twitter might have had the same effect.

Scrambling to piece together the cryptic clues surrounding who could be behind each elaborate costume, Twitter was as hellbent on cracking the puzzle as the celebrity judging panel.

Of course, only one masked singer was revealed, with The Octopus lifting its giant head to reveal none other than former Big Brother host Gretel Killeen.

Gretel Killeen was the woman behind the Octopus mask... Who would have thought?

After confident performances from The Prawn, The Alien, The Robot, The Unicorn and The Wolf, it was Killeen forced to enlighten the crowd.

But before the mask came off, Twitter was abuzz with guesses for every character, from Julia Gillard to Chris Hemsworth.

Here's who viewers thought could be beneath each quirky disguise:

THE PRAWN

The crooning crustacean sang directly to Dannii Minogue while covering Elvis Presley's Suspicious Minds, causing the star to blush. This led many to believe he may or may not be an ex of Dannii Minogue's - Kris Smith being the most obvious choice.

Why does the prawn look like he could be on Geordie Shore #MaskedSingerAU — Danni (@babooshka_yaya) September 23, 2019

Definitely someone who cant dance but sporty.

Karmichael Hunt? Crossed leagues.#MaskedSingerAU — JulesA 🛵🛵 (@juleseadams) September 23, 2019

My first guess

Prawn = Jarryd Hayne #MaskedSingerAu — Ben (@benjya85) September 23, 2019

Is the Prawn Rob Mills or Kris Smith? #maskedsingerAU — 💧Jodie Willis (@ltlblkdress) September 23, 2019

THE ALIEN

Nikki Webster was the general consensus on Twitter, with Dannii Minogue also guessing the Strawberry Kisses singer straight off the bat. Others guessed a Spice Girl - either Emma Bunton or Geri Halliwell.

Nikki Webster for sure, her music video strawberry kisses was space themed if i remember. #MaskedSingerAu — lostinzombieland (@lilredroxstar) September 23, 2019

Alien is definitely Nikki Webster #MaskedSingerAU — Katie. (@KateEmily21) September 23, 2019

Oh and Alien is Nikki Webster #maskedsingerau — Andrew (@andrew_85) September 23, 2019

Alien has to be Nikki Webster?!?? #MaskedSingerAU — Dan Bennett (@DanMBennett) September 23, 2019

Alien is defs Geri Halliwell #maskedsingerau — vee (@veespirit) September 23, 2019

THE OCTOPUS

Marvelling over the long, toned legs of the mysterious sea creature, guesses for The Octopus ranged from Julia Gillard to Courtney Act. Her performance of Fame may well have been the most difficult to pick of the night … Which could have been why the panel and audience opted to unmask her.

Some social media users nailed it, guessing it was Killeen straight away.

Could the Octopus be @AngelaBishop #MaskedSingerAU those legs lol — melina (@honeymariahbest) September 23, 2019

Octopus = Julia Gillard or Gai Waterhouse #MaskedSingerAU — Peter Morton (@petermortonidau) September 23, 2019

Octopus is Rhonda Burchmore? #MaskedSingerAU — Christopher Downs (@chrisopotamia) September 23, 2019

T HE ROBOT

Cody Simpson was the overwhelming guess here, with one lone viewer throwing social media influencer Kurt Coleman into the mix.

as if the robot isn’t Cody Simpson #MaskedSingerAU — grace ✨ (@_graceemorrison) September 23, 2019

IS THE ROBOT KURT COLEMAN? PLEASE LET IT BE SO #maskedsingerau — jackson langford (@jacksonlangford) September 23, 2019

THE UNICORN

The majority of viewers on Twitter locked in Deni Hines as The Unicorn, but one threw a guess of Rhonda Birchmore into the pit. Interesting.

Unicorn is Sophie monk #MaskedSingerAU — linda Wilson (@lilowi) September 23, 2019

Rhonda Birchmore is the unicorn right? #maskedsingerau — Shelsta78 (@shelsta78) September 23, 2019

THE WOLF

Tall, imposing and much like The Prawn … oddly attractive, people were convinced The Wolf was either ex-Australian Idol contestant Rob Mills or Blair McDonough.

Wolf is 80 million percent Millsy #maskedsingerau — Hannah Blackiston (@HEBlackiston) September 23, 2019

Wolf = Jason Donovan #MaskedSingerAU — The Bear (@26bear) September 23, 2019

I’ve been saying it for weeks, but the Wolf is Timomatic. #MaskedSingerAU — Ben Shute (@Ben_Shute) September 23, 2019

Wolf is Blair McDonough #MaskedSingerAU — Jay Atkins (@TechJayAt) September 23, 2019

Nah. Not Millsy.

I agree with Jackie. Blair McDonough. #MaskedSingerau — JulesA 🛵🛵 (@juleseadams) September 23, 2019

And up there with the most hilarious mock guesses of the night:

I hope Lindsay Lohan is one of the masked singers and this is a very experimental sequel to Parent Trap. #MaskedSingerAU — Kara Schlegl (@karaschlegl) September 23, 2019

I’m not watching but I hope it’s Harold Holt #MaskedSingerAU — Michael Koziol (@michaelkoziol) September 23, 2019

While we're yet to find out who's lurking beneath the remaining costumes, the fan speculation is sure to continue as the South Korean-originated reality show rolls on.

Settle in for a weird and wonderful ride, Australia.

The Masked Singer continues Tuesday night at 7.30pm on Ten.