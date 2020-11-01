Menu
Labor candidate for the state seat of Hervey Bay - Adrian Tantari.
Politics

Twitter reacts to close election race in Hervey Bay

Carlie Walker
by
1st Nov 2020 10:30 AM
TWITTER has reacted to the close election race in Hervey Bay, where ALP candidate Adrian Tantari has taken a shock lead over the LNP's Steve Coleman.

The seat had been held by popular LNP member Ted Sorensen for four terms before he made the decision to retire.

Mr Coleman, a businessman in the Bay, was nominated to run for the seat in August.

Hervey Bay's LNP candidate Steve Coleman casts his vote.
But Mr Tantari was only announced as the ALP a few weeks out from the election.

So far, 37.65 per cent of the vote has been counted in the city.

Mr Coleman has 31.47 per cent of the vote, trailing behind Mr Tantari, who has 39.17 per cent of the vote.

Preferences have not yet been factored into the vote.

On his how-to-vote card, One Nation candidate Damian Huxham, third with 11.87 per cent of the vote, preferenced the LNP first, while independent Stuart Taylor, with 10.11 per cent of the vote, preferenced Labor on his card.

Andrew McNamara was the last state Labor MP to hold the seat of Hervey Bay.

He was defeated in the 2009 election by Mr Sorensen.

He had taken the seat from One Nation's David Dalgleish in 2001.

While some were calling the seat for Labor as early as last night, many noted it was still early days as far as the count was concerned.

Mr Tantari was cautious when it came to speaking of victory, but said he was proud of the "short, sharp" campaign he and his team had run.

