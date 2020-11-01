Twitter reacts to close election race in Hervey Bay

TWITTER has reacted to the close election race in Hervey Bay, where ALP candidate Adrian Tantari has taken a shock lead over the LNP's Steve Coleman.

The seat had been held by popular LNP member Ted Sorensen for four terms before he made the decision to retire.

Last night the great @TedSorensenMP retired & I was stoked to farewell him during the campaign. He’s one of the good guys, liked & respected by all sides. Thanks for all the laughs Ted and all your time. Hervey Bay was lucky to have you pic.twitter.com/j0HJU1fH2y — Ebony Cavallaro (@ebonycavallaro) October 31, 2020

Mr Coleman, a businessman in the Bay, was nominated to run for the seat in August.

Hervey Bay's LNP candidate Steve Coleman casts his vote. Jessica Cook

But Mr Tantari was only announced as the ALP a few weeks out from the election.

So far, 37.65 per cent of the vote has been counted in the city.

Another interesting #QLDvotes2020 footnote.



Labor set to retain all three seats where MPs retired:



Cooper

Mundingburra

Stafford



LNP set to loose all three of theirs:



Caloundra

Hervey Bay

Pumicestone#qldpol #QLDvotes #qldelection — @MartySilk (@MartySilkHack) October 31, 2020

Mr Coleman has 31.47 per cent of the vote, trailing behind Mr Tantari, who has 39.17 per cent of the vote.

Preferences have not yet been factored into the vote.

Some incredible swings in #QLDvotes2020 - Nicklin and Hervey Bay still in doubt but Labor ahead in previously safe blue ribbon Liberal seats. Reminds me of the Danslide. pic.twitter.com/5atFnHPwes — 💧😷Queen Victoria (@Vic_Rollison) October 31, 2020

On his how-to-vote card, One Nation candidate Damian Huxham, third with 11.87 per cent of the vote, preferenced the LNP first, while independent Stuart Taylor, with 10.11 per cent of the vote, preferenced Labor on his card.

Andrew McNamara was the last state Labor MP to hold the seat of Hervey Bay.

The LNP gains in North Queensland never materialized - at all - but the Labor gains elsewhere did. This included seats nobody was even talking about, like Hervey Bay with a 10+ swing to the ALP. — Electionarium (@Electionarium) October 31, 2020

He was defeated in the 2009 election by Mr Sorensen.

He had taken the seat from One Nation's David Dalgleish in 2001.

The ABC's Chief Elections Analyst Antony Green has called four of six #WideBay #Burnett electorates. #Bundaberg remains close and only 17% of the vote has been counted in #Hervey Bay @abcnews pic.twitter.com/JEq7VSLFHk — Nicole Hegarty (@NicoleTHegarty) October 31, 2020

While some were calling the seat for Labor as early as last night, many noted it was still early days as far as the count was concerned.

Mr Tantari was cautious when it came to speaking of victory, but said he was proud of the "short, sharp" campaign he and his team had run.