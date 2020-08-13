Two aged care homes to be sold on Coast

Two Maryborough aged care facilities are to be sold off. Photo: File

TWO Maryborough aged care facilities are for sale after PresCare announced it was withdrawing from the aged care industry.

Both the Groundwater Lodge in Granville and Yaralla Place in Maryborough as well as four other facilities in Queensland will be sold.

PresCare CEO Wayne Knapp said the wellbeing of residents during this period was the company’s priority.

“We will be seeking to make it a condition of any sale agreement that existing residents are able to remain in place wherever possible and employees are given every opportunity to transfer to the new owner,” Mr Knapp said.

PresCare is a branch of the Presbyterian Church of Queensland.

It said the decision allowed it to redirect the church’s resources to a broader range of ministry, rather than the current concentration of aged-care facilities.