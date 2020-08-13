Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two Maryborough aged care facilities are to be sold off. Photo: File
Two Maryborough aged care facilities are to be sold off. Photo: File
News

Two aged care homes to be sold on Coast

Stuart Fast
13th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO Maryborough aged care facilities are for sale after PresCare announced it was withdrawing from the aged care industry.

Both the Groundwater Lodge in Granville and Yaralla Place in Maryborough as well as four other facilities in Queensland will be sold.

PresCare CEO Wayne Knapp said the wellbeing of residents during this period was the company’s priority.

“We will be seeking to make it a condition of any sale agreement that existing residents are able to remain in place wherever possible and employees are given every opportunity to transfer to the new owner,” Mr Knapp said.

PresCare is a branch of the Presbyterian Church of Queensland.

It said the decision allowed it to redirect the church’s resources to a broader range of ministry, rather than the current concentration of aged-care facilities.

fcagedcare fcdevelopment
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Passing of bill brings $2b wind farm closer to reality

        Premium Content Passing of bill brings $2b wind farm closer to reality

        News The farm would be the biggest in the Southern Hemisphere and create more than 400 jobs

        STATE ELECTION: Who’s running and who’s tipped for tilt

        Premium Content STATE ELECTION: Who’s running and who’s tipped for tilt

        Politics What we know so far about State Election candidates

        Victim's own son allegedly involved in vicious assault

        Premium Content Victim's own son allegedly involved in vicious assault

        Crime Man claims one of his alleged attackers was his own son