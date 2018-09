Two patients were airlifted from the island after being injured in two separate accidents.

A LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter flew to the island about 7pm on Friday.

The man in his mid-20s suffered a broken collar bone from injuries received in a motorcycle accident and a man in his early-40s suffered a dislocated shoulder and broken collar bone from a sand boarding accident.

Both were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.