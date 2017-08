TWO drink drivers were caught in Random Breath Tests overnight.

A 32-year-old man driving a Toyota Yaris was caught drink driving on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd at 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The Hervey Bay man allegedly had a blood alcohol reading of 0.083%.

He was charged with drink driving and will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 11.

A 29-year-old, who was caught along Bideford St allegedly blew 0.061%.

It happened in the early hours of Thursday.