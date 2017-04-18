Two to appear in court on drink-driving charges

CHILDERS police have stopped two drivers in Churchill St who allegedly blew above the legal blood alcohol limit on Easter Sunday.



The highest recording was an unlicensed Brisbane man who blew 0.173% when stopped just before 10am, while a Gympie man returned a reading of 0.95% when he was stopped about 4pm.



Both men will appear in Childers Magistrates Court at a later date charged with drink driving.

