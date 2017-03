A MARYBOROUGH woman was arrested in relation to outstanding warrants and when searched in the watch house police found drugs in her bag.

The 39-year-old was arrested at 11pm on Wednesday.

Police say during a search of her property at the watch house a clip seal bag with cannabis was found.

She will be charged with the possession of dangerous drugs.

A 54-year-old was also arrested for the same crime about half an hour later.