Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Men charged with murder, woman held over woodchipper death

Bill Hoffman
by
29th May 2018 6:52 AM | Updated: 9:17 AM
Bruce Saunders.
Bruce Saunders.

UPDATE 9AM: Police have made another arrest relating to the alleged murder last November of country butcher Bruce Saunders, who had originally been thought to have died after being pulled into a wood chipping machine on a property outside Gympie.

Detectives from Gympie Criminal Investigation Branch and the Homicide Investigation Unit have today arrested three people following investigations into the alleged murder of Nambour man Bruce Saunders,54, on November 12 last year.

Two men were taken into custody early this morning followed by the arrest of a 57-year-old woman in Coolangatta who was travelling from New South Wales to Queensland.

She was assisting with enquiries.

 

A man died instantly when he fell into a wood chipper on a private property at Goomboorian on Sunday evening.
A man died instantly when he fell into a wood chipper on a private property at Goomboorian on Sunday evening. Frances Klein

Detectives had earlier arrested a 59-year-old man at Deception Bay and a 61-year-old man at Gympie this morning and charged them with one count each of murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

They are due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court later today.

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford said the arrests marked the closure of a vital phase in the investigation.

"The investigating police officers wish to thank the family members of Mr Saunders for their ongoing cooperation and also to members of the community who offered information during the investigation," Detective Inspector Pettiford said.

A man is taken into Maroochydore Watchhouse by police after he was arrested in relation to the woodchipper murder of Nambour man Bruce Saunders.
A man is taken into Maroochydore Watchhouse by police after he was arrested in relation to the woodchipper murder of Nambour man Bruce Saunders. Contributed

6.45AM: have arrested two men in relation to the alleged murder of Bruce Saunders in an industrial woodchipper on a rural property outside Gympie in November.

Charges were expected to be laid later today against the two men, one of whom is from Deception Bay.

Bruce Saunders
Bruce Saunders Contributed

Mr Saunders was initially thought to have died in a tragic accident while clearing a female friend's property on Tanana Road near Goomboorian.

However a muder investigation was launched when it was indicated the popular country butcher may have fallen victim to foul play with the possibility of a love triangle motive.

Mr Saunders had been working on the property with two other men - Greg Roser, 58, of Deception Bay and Peter Koenig, 61, of Gympie.

He died about 7.40pm on November 12 at the end of the third weekend he had been providing assistance as "an act of goodwill" for a female friend who had recently been widowed.

At the time Gympie Police acting Inspector Paul Algie described it as one of the worst incident scenes he had witnessed.

"It was actually quite horrific," acting Inspector Algie told media at the time.

"His friends discovered him as he became entangled and attempted to extract him from the shredder and were unable to do so.

"So they're obviously very traumatised now."

Police visited the property again in February seizing what they described at the time as items of interest.

Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford announced the death had become subject to a homicide investigation and said police had a number of promising lines of inquiry.

alleged murder arrest bruce saunders editors picks gympie maroochydore police woodchipper
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    COURT: Dementia patient scammed by carer

    premium_icon COURT: Dementia patient scammed by carer

    News The 61-year-old Gundiah man pleaded guilty to one count of fraud when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrate Court.

    Impact of plastic bag ban on marine life to be studied.

    Impact of plastic bag ban on marine life to be studied.

    News Autopsies will be conducted on the animals

    • 29th May 2018 9:16 AM
    COURT: Fraser Island holiday ends in alleged sex assault

    premium_icon COURT: Fraser Island holiday ends in alleged sex assault

    News When asked how it made her feel, she said: 'Like I was nothing'.

    House Rules reno adds six figures to brothers' home

    House Rules reno adds six figures to brothers' home

    News Josh and Brandon tour and score their flash new lads' pad.

    Local Partners