A MAN and woman were assessed by paramedics after a single-vehicle crash at Dundathu on Tuesday night.

The crash happened about 11.35pm on the corner of Churchill Mine Rd and Carter Ln.

Paramedics were called to the scene.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said both were assessed for injuries.

She said one was complaining of head pain after the crash, but neither required transportation to hospital.