Two automatic rain gauges installed on Fraser Coast

TWO automatic rain gauges have been installed on the inland edges of the Fraser Coast region.



"The new rain gauges at Boompa, near Biggenden and Glenwood, constantly send information back to the Disaster Management Co-ordination Centre," Disaster Management Portfolio Councillor Rolf Light said.



"The Bureau of Meteorology, and Council, use the information to predict river movements and expected flood heights.



"We use the flood predictions to plan ahead, such as moving equipment from low lying areas; and to keep residents informed, especially if they need to prepare for inundation."



The Boompa gauge records rainfall in the top of the Eel, Sandy and Munna creeks and the Glenwood gauge records rainfall in the Gutchie Creek catchment. All of the water flows into the Mary River.



The gauges, which cost about $20,000 each, are part of an extensive network of 25 rain and flood gauges along the Mary, Burrum and, Cherwell River Systems where funded by a$10,000 State Government grant and Council.



They complemented more than 100 manual flood depth markers/ gauges across Maryborough.



"The automated stations send data on river heights and rainfall in some of the rivers and streams that flow into the Mary between Tiaro and Maryborough," Cr Light said.



"Instead of having to wait for people to reach gauges or go to the rivers and streams to take measurements, Council and the Bureau can get information instantly and continuously.



"Residents can access the rainfall data from the BoM website.



"By staying in tune with the weather information residents are able to prepare early."



Tips on how to prepare for storms, cyclones or floods, is available on the Emergency Management page on Council's website. Click here for details.



The pages also provide helpful hints on how to prepare for natural disasters and links to emergency services and the SES.



Residents can also follow emergency updates and information on Council's Disaster Facebook page.



"By becoming a follower on Facebook you will receive information and warnings in the lead up and during an emergency," Cr Light said.

