26°
News

Two automatic rain gauges installed on Fraser Coast

5th Aug 2017 5:00 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO automatic rain gauges have been installed on the inland edges of the Fraser Coast region.

"The new rain gauges at Boompa, near Biggenden and Glenwood, constantly send information back to the Disaster Management Co-ordination Centre," Disaster Management Portfolio Councillor Rolf Light said.

"The Bureau of Meteorology, and Council, use the information to predict river movements and expected flood heights.

"We use the flood predictions to plan ahead, such as moving equipment from low lying areas; and to keep residents informed, especially if they need to prepare for inundation."

The Boompa gauge records rainfall in the top of the Eel, Sandy and Munna creeks and the Glenwood gauge records rainfall in the Gutchie Creek catchment. All of the water flows into the Mary River.

The gauges, which cost about $20,000 each, are part of an extensive network of 25 rain and flood gauges along the Mary, Burrum and, Cherwell River Systems where funded by a$10,000 State Government grant and Council.

They complemented more than 100 manual flood depth markers/ gauges across Maryborough.

"The automated stations send data on river heights and rainfall in some of the rivers and streams that flow into the Mary between Tiaro and Maryborough," Cr Light said.

"Instead of having to wait for people to reach gauges or go to the rivers and streams to take measurements, Council and the Bureau can get information instantly and continuously.

"Residents can access the rainfall data from the BoM website.

"By staying in tune with the weather information residents are able to prepare early."

Tips on how to prepare for storms, cyclones or floods, is available on the Emergency Management page on Council's website. Click here for details.

The pages also provide helpful hints on how to prepare for natural disasters and links to emergency services and the SES.

Residents can also follow emergency updates and information on Council's Disaster Facebook page.

"By becoming a follower on Facebook you will receive information and warnings in the lead up and during an emergency," Cr Light said.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccouncil fraser coast rain gauge

Virus forces Fraser Coast aged care home into lockdown

Virus forces Fraser Coast aged care home into lockdown

A norovirus outbreak has forced a Hervey Bay aged care home into lockdown.

Tech guru who took years to secure gig says job market's tough

CLOCKING IN: Angus Neal started work at JB Hi-Fi after a 2.5 year job hunt.

Statistics show it takes 22 weeks on average to find a job.

Trivia fundraiser coming up for Relay for Life

A trivia night raising money for Relay for Life will be on August 7 in Hervey Bay.

Team Tea and Toasters is putting on the event.

Local swim instructor earns accolade

STROKES TO SUCCESS: Elders Swim Centre's swim instructor Julie Sells with 18 month old Dustyn Rumble.

She said it was important to keep up lessons, no matter the season.

Local Partners

Maryborough skatepark to close to be be upgraded

Maryborough's skatepark in Anzac Park will be closed for more than a month starting next week.

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Zumba classes with Peta Whitney start July 31 in Hervey Bay.

Classes will be part of BE Fit Kids Hervey Bay.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

18 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss

The Urangan PIer on a cloudy day.

Get your calendar out - there is lots happening this year.

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Apple products worth a mint

APPLE recently discontinued the iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano but if you’ve got one lying around, it might be worth more than you think.

Do you believe this man's yowie story?

Tim the Yowie Man has been investigating things that go bump in the night (or any other time) since his encounter with a yowie in 1994.

A supernatural sleuth shares some of his strangest experiences

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

The graphic sex scenes are not blurred in the game.

It sold 35,000 copies in its first month

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

Pete Evans fires back at AMA over The Magic Pill doco

Celebrity chef Pete Evans

Celebrity chef accuses doctors of being in love with bread

0% club: Movies no critics liked

Best to give Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser a wide berth.

THE films in Rotten Tomatoes’ Zero Per Cent Club.

The Bachelor recap: Hustlers! B**ches! And Matty J

Jen is busted being her true and authentic self on The Bachelor.

The words “hustler!” and “bitch!” were hurled.

Quiet Location Won&#39;t Last

24 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $358,000

4 Bedrooms Ensuite off main bedroom Build ins to all bedrooms Open plan living Under roof entertaining area 719m2 block (approx) Please call for more details

Prestige Property; Premium Address.

10 Gundesen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Step inside this luxuries resort style home and be surprised. This is ambient relaxed living at its best, from the entry foyer to the expansive decks this home...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $425,000

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Bush and beach hobby farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 2 3 $650,000

Under 15 minutes to beaches, Stocklands, restaurant, cafes and airport in Hervey Bay 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees plus cleared...

Luxury Townhouse close to the Beach

2/243 Torquay Terrace, Torquay 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a modern townhouse in sunny Hervey Bay, within walking distance to shops and the beach then this home is for you. The property is in a...

Your own peace of paradise with views across the Bay to Fraser Island.

6 Flinders St, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 2 Auction in...

This beautiful 2 story timber home is situated in popular Point Vernon in a quiet street only one back from the Esplanade. The home has 6 bedrooms or 4 bedrooms...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Forthcoming...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Major reveal on future of Coast's new $430m city centre

No Caption

Key buildings and international interest set to be revealed