Two beached whales stuck after failed rescue attempts

TWO humpback whales will remain stranded on a sandbank off Fraser Island into the night after attempts to rescue them failed.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers spotted the 10 and 12 metre long humpbacks about 9.30am Monday in the Great Sandy Strait, south-west of the island.

A QPWS spokeswoman said the rangers then worked on keeping the pair comfortable in hopes they would soon swim free.

"Rangers have been comforting the whales, keeping them wet and shaded while waiting for high tide at approximately 3.30pm in hopes the whales will re-float," the spokeswoman said.

But the high tide failed to set the whales free, and the two mates continued to struggle together.

Due to darkness and weather conditions, rangers returned to shore but plans were in place to return to the site today.

The rangers were originally on their way to conduct a planned burn on Fraser when they spotted the distressed whales.

The whales are stranded at a similar spot to where a pod of stranded killer whales were successfully rescued in July 2013.

It also comes after a whale, entangled in rope, was left overnight off Hervey Bay earlier this month, after nobody in the region was qualified to rescue it.

It had suffered deep cuts to its dorsal fin.

After being left overnight, rangers were not able to find it again.

The carcass of another whale has been attracting large sharks in Platypus Bay for the past three weeks.

Stranded whales should be reported immediately to the RSPCA on 1300 264 625.