AVAILABLE NOW: Two bedroom unit close to the beach

DON'T miss this amazing opportunity to enjoy the tranquil setting and lifestyle of Point Vernon.

This stunning two bedroom unit has been treated to a complete makeover, being fully renovated inside and out.

The unit features generous open plan living and dining area with ceiling fans and split system air conditioning purposely positioned to cool the entire unit.

There is a beautiful modern kitchen with new electric cooking appliances, plenty of storage space and stone bench tops.

FOR RENT: 1/6 Saunders Street, Point Vernon. CONTRIBUTED

There are two good sized bedrooms, both having built in robes and ceiling fans.

A modern bathroom with easy access shower. The separate internal laundry also has extra storage space.

Some other features include security doors and front windows, easy care gardens and an extra high carport to the front of the property.

The unit is water compliant. Perfectly positioned just a short stroll away from the Esplanade, local shops and transport and close to playground in a natural setting.

The playground is protected from the road so it is a great place for parents, and grandparents, to relax as their children play.

The park has toilet and barbecue facilities and plenty of off-street parking.

Visit Point Vernon's beautiful Gatakers Bay and explore its esplanade to discover a number of picnic and swimming areas.

Just off the shoreline at the Gables is a coral reef.

Don't miss the opportunity to inspect this beautifully presented unit.