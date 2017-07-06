Two big events inject millions, accommodation booked out

Hervey Bay touch football players Natasha Bacon, 10, and Savannah Roberts, 11, are excited ahead of the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup.

TWO big events on the Fraser Coast will inject millions of dollars into the local economy with accommodation providers completely booked out.

President of the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce Sandra Holebrook said even outlying towns like Childers and Woodgate were benefiting from the accommodation demand from the Junior State Cup and Maryborough Music Conference.

The owner of Childers Oasis Motel in Childers, Jasper Lee said it was a busier weekend for her with only a few rooms left.

"It is busier than normal for us with the events on and most families are staying a few nights," Ms Lee said.

Ms Holebrook said the events combined would inject millions into all aspects of the economy including hospitality, cafes, supermarkets and other businesses.

"They're events which help the entire region including smaller towns," Ms Holebrook said.

"These people come and see a beautiful region and all plan to come back for a holiday.

"While it's difficult to say exactly how much these events will inject into the economy, it's a significant amount in the millions," she said.

The Junior State Cup is Queensland Touch's biggest event.

It has now been held 21 times, the last six in Hervey Bay.

Kondari Resort in Hervey Bay was booked out for the Junior State Cup 12 months ago.

"It is absolutely key for the region, brining huge revenue for the business," owner Rebekah Tazewell said.

"It has a positive impact on all our food retailers in Hervey Bay and it is an opportunity for return business with families coming back throughout the year.

"Returning families bring people back to the region because they've had a nice taste of it."

Ms Tazewell said it was events like these that were crucial for the economy.

She said these events came at the perfect time, capturing the in between period prior to the whale watching season.

Hervey Bay will host the sporting event until 2022.

Carriers Arms Hotel Motel in Maryborough has 38 rooms which are booked out until Sunday.

It comes after a busy weekend with the hockey and the Mary Poppins Festival in Maryborough.