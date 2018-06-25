Two big events set to boost tourism on the Fraser Coast

TWO huge festivals are set to attract visitors to the Fraser Coast over the coming months.



On Friday the annual Mary Poppins Festival will kick off with a bang, starting with a street party that will close Maryborough's CBD.



The Steampunk-themed Poppins Party will be held in Adelaide Street (between Ellena and Kent Sts) and Kent St (from Lennox to Bazaar Sts) from 5.30 to 8pm.



On the same night the Mary Poppins Happy Ever After panto-musical production will be held at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

The 10-day festival will include storytelling, music concerts at the Brolga, and pop-up performances in the Bond Store Basement, and artists will share stories through exhibitions and public art installations.



On July 1, there will be a Clay Characters Workshop with Clairy Laurence, along with Sunday Riverside with SeaNic Sounds.



"During the workshop, we will be creating a small figure, about 25cm tall ... from the waist up," Ms Laurence said.



Robyn Peach, event manager at Fraser Coast Tourism & Events, said the cost of the workshop was $50 and it was open to anyone aged 13 and over but numbers were limited so anyone interested should book online at marypoppinsfestival.com.au.



The official opening of the mural trail will be celebrated on July 4 and a reading with children's author Kate Knapp on July 6.



Then in August the Ocean Festival will kick off.



Starting on August 11 and continuing until August 20, the festival will have plenty of colourful events, including live concerts, as well as seafood.



The highlight of the festival will be the Whale Parade and Concert on August 18.



It will include live entertainment, carnival rides, market stalls and food stalls.



Wine and food lovers will also relish the opportunity to once again attend the Coast Pop Up Sunset Pier Party on the Scarness Jetty from 2pm to 5pm on August 11 after a two-year hiatus.



Coast Restaurant & Bar owner Julia Paussa described the chic event as a big cocktail party on the pier.



Ms Paussa said there would be food tents serving canapes, as well as beer, wine and <JU>spirit sellers promoting their products.

