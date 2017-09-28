32°
Two boys rescued from Fraser Island

Hervey Bay Hospital.Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Amy Formosa
MARINE Rescue Hervey Bay was called to Fraser Island twice in a matter of two days to rescue young children.

At 9pm on Tuesday night rescue crews got the call that a six-year-old boy cut his right leg open below the knee.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital where he received stitches.

It's unknown how the child hurt his leg.

On Wednesday night at 8.30pm a nine-year-old boy was rescued from Fraser Island after he came down with a high temperature.

He was taken by boat to Hervey Bay before being admitted to hospital.

Topics:  hervey bay hospital vmr volunteer marine rescue

Fraser Coast Chronicle
