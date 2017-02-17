Cash and push bike snatched in business break-in

TWO businesses were broken into with cash and a push bike stolen.

Offenders used force to break into a side wood framed door at the Torquay Colonial Lodge between 10.30pm on Wednesday and 6.35am on Thursday.

There was no other damage at the business.

Shelly Beach Motel in Urangan was also broken into this week.

Police said cash and push bike was taken.

The business was attacked at 2am on Thursday.

It's believed offenders jemmied open the side door of the business and stole cash from the till.

A push bike was stolen before they left the business.

Anyone with information that may help police investigations is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.