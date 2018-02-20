Menu
Two businesses vandalised in Hervey Bay

20th Feb 2018 11:30 AM

TWO local businesses were vandalised over the weekend.

Between 6pm and February 17 and 8am on February 18, unknown offenders used an object to smash a window of the business on Freshwater Street causing it to shatter.

A business on Bideford St in Torquay was targeted at the same time.

A window was also left damaged.

Police are making inquiries at this stage and are unsure if these two matters are related.

Whilst it does not appear the businesses were broken into, police are asking for any information. Call Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000.

