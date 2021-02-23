Two busted travelling at dangerous speeds
Two drivers have been busted driving at dangerous speeds in Hervey Bay within just days of each other.
About 9.45pm on February 6 along Kawungan Way, officers will allege they detected a Mitsubishi Lancer travelling at 139km/h in a 60km/h zone – 79km/h over the speed limit.
As a result, the 24-year-old Maryborough man driving was fined $1245, lost eight demerit points, and lost his licence for six months.
Then on February 10 about 6pm, along Dundowran Road, officers detected a motorcycle travelling 71km/h over the speed limit.
As a result, a 25-year-old Hervey Bay man was fined $1245 and lost eight demerit points.
He also lost his licence for six months.