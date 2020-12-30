Menu
Emergency services are attending a crash at Pialba. Picture: Alix Sweeney
UPDATED: Two-car crash at busy Pialba intersection

Lacee Froeschl
30th Dec 2020 1:00 PM
UPDATED 1.50pm

Paramedics responded to the crash and assessed those involved but no one was transported to hospital.

1pm

Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service crews are attending a two car crash near Pialba.

It happened at the intersection of Main St and Old Maryborough Rd about 12.30pm.

The QAS spokesman said that at this stage it didn't appear that anyone had sustained life threatening injuries.

More information to come.

It comes after a separate three-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Curra earlier today.

One person was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

