Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two cars were involved in the crash at Torquay Thursday morning.
Two cars were involved in the crash at Torquay Thursday morning. Inge Hansen
News

Two car crash at Torquay intersection

Inge Hansen
by
22nd Mar 2018 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:09 PM

A MAN was injured after he was involved in a two car crash in Torquay.

About 11.15am Thursday a white ute was understood to have travelled north on Denman's Camp Rd before turning right onto Boundary Rd.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

While turning, the car is believed to have had a small collision with another car travelling south on Denman's Camp Rd.

The driver of the ute, a 42-year-old man, was uninjured in the accident.

The second driver was assessed by paramedics at the scene but was understood to have no major injuries.

Related Items

fccrash fcemergency fcpolice torquay
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Coast's superfish stuns at state school swimming titles

Coast's superfish stuns at state school swimming titles

Swimming The 11-year-old Hervey Bay Swim Club member has seriously outdone himself this week

  • 22nd Mar 2018 4:00 PM
'Bad mood' prompted man to attack partner: court

'Bad mood' prompted man to attack partner: court

Crime He grabbed his partner by the throat and bit her thumb.

  • 22nd Mar 2018 3:20 PM
Tired photographer drove 130kmh in 60 zone to get home

Tired photographer drove 130kmh in 60 zone to get home

Crime He crashed into another car.

  • 22nd Mar 2018 2:59 PM
Greg 'The Tarantula' Atzori set for Hex 13 bout

Greg 'The Tarantula' Atzori set for Hex 13 bout

Boxing The grappler is in Melbourne ahead of his Hex Fight Series 13 bout.

  • 22nd Mar 2018 2:48 PM

Local Partners