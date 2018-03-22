Two car crash at Torquay intersection

Two cars were involved in the crash at Torquay Thursday morning.

A MAN was injured after he was involved in a two car crash in Torquay.

About 11.15am Thursday a white ute was understood to have travelled north on Denman's Camp Rd before turning right onto Boundary Rd.

While turning, the car is believed to have had a small collision with another car travelling south on Denman's Camp Rd.

The driver of the ute, a 42-year-old man, was uninjured in the accident.

The second driver was assessed by paramedics at the scene but was understood to have no major injuries.