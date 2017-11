The crash on Fort St, Albert St in Maryborough on Thursday.

The crash on Fort St, Albert St in Maryborough on Thursday. Inge Hansen

TWO cars were involved in a small accident in Maryborough on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to Fort St and Albert St about 10.30am after reports of a two vehicle crash.

Initial reports suggest one of the cars was rear ended.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one patient was assessed at the scene but was not transported to hospital.

It is unknown how the accident was caused.