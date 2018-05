Two vehicle crash on Beach Rd near Islander Rd at Pialba.

Two vehicle crash on Beach Rd near Islander Rd at Pialba. Alistair Brightman

HERVEY Bay police were called to an accident involving two cars on Beach Rd Wednesday afternoon.

About 2pm, officers were called to Beach Rd after they received reports of a two vehicle accident.

An officer at the Hervey Bay station told the Chronicle no one was injured in the accident and therefore no one was transported to hospital.

It is unknown how many people were involved.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>