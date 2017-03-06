VIDEO: Two cars, boats, burned at Pacific Haven fire

TWO cars and two boats fell victim to a fire in Pacific Haven on Monday.

Firefighters received an initial report at 1.50pm that indicated a structure was burning.

By the time they arrived at 2.25pm, it was discovered that while no structures were threatened, two cars and two boats were involved.

Fire in the backyard of a property on Pacific Haven Circuit where two cars and two boats were engulfed by fire. Alistair Brightman

It took urban and rural firefighters about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

It was one of five fires that burned throughout the region as the Fraser Coast set new March maximum temperature records.