Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scene of the crash at the intersection of Stockroute Rd and Walkerston Homebush Rd at Palmyra. Picture: Tara Miko
The scene of the crash at the intersection of Stockroute Rd and Walkerston Homebush Rd at Palmyra. Picture: Tara Miko
Breaking

Two cars collide on diversion route around Bakers Creek

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
24th Jan 2021 4:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two cars have collided on a diverted traffic route after the Bruce Highway remains closed as a result of a truck crash earlier this morning.

Initial reports suggest the two cars collided on Stockroute Rd and Walkerston Homebush Rd at Palmyra about 5pm.

Bruce Highway traffic, both north and southbound, were being diverted down Walkerston Homebush Rd after a truck crash closed the main route at Bakers Creek.

Multiple police crews are on scene with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services units en route.

It is understood one of the vehicles became airborne in the collision, and two people were in one of the cars.

The front-end of a a LandCruiser ute was damaged and the vehicle came to rest on a retaining wire on a power pole.

Three people were taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

 

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

 

One person was reportedly conscious and inside the second vehicle.

An off-duty doctor and paramedic were believed to be among the first on scene.

The intersecting roads remain open but under police direction.

bruce highway mackay traffic mackay traffic crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police find marijuana, shotgun shell during search of home

        Premium Content Police find marijuana, shotgun shell during search of home

        News The court heard the woman made full admissions regarding the items

        Submission to fire inquiry pushes for enhanced prevention

        Premium Content Submission to fire inquiry pushes for enhanced prevention

        News “We often see aircraft bombing established fires, and people think that they put...

        Unlicensed driver busted at scene of neighbourhood dispute

        Premium Content Unlicensed driver busted at scene of neighbourhood dispute

        News The court heard he told police he knew he had done the wrong thing.

        ANGER, SADNESS: RSL President reacts to memorial vandalism

        Premium Content ANGER, SADNESS: RSL President reacts to memorial vandalism

        News “It is a concern, they so lack in moral standards that they can think they can...