CRASH: Emergency services responded to the crash at the Bruce Hwy, Sheehan Rd intersection. Tony Martin

TWO cars have collided at an intersection on the Bruce Hwy in Bauple.

The accident happened on the corner of Sheehans Rd and Bruce Hwy about 4pm.

Those involved sustained minor injuries.

