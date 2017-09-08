28°
No major injuries after Bruce Highway crash

Matthew McInerney
by

1PM: TWO cars were involved in a minor traffic crash on the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Police and Queensland Ambulance Service personnel responded to the report about 12.25pm on Friday.

The incident occurred about 10km south of Tiaro.

Three people were believed to have been in the cars but suffered only minor injuries.

Nobody required transport to hospital.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on route to a two-car crash on the Bruce Highway.

Queensland Police responded to the call about 12.25pm on Friday, and Queensland Ambulance Service personnel are on their way to the scene.

The incident occurred about 10km south of Tiaro.

Three people are believed to have been injured in the crash, but are believed to have suffered only minor injuries.

All three people are reported to have been out of their car.

More to come.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
