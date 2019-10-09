Two cars smash into Hervey Bay buildings in two days

A car crashed into the side of Pialba's BWS about 2pm yesterday.

A car crashed into the side of Pialba's BWS about 2pm yesterday. Alistair Brightman

TWO cars have crashed into Hervey Bay buildings within two days.

Just before 2pm today, emergency services were called to Taylor St Pialba after a car crashed into the wall of the BWS building.

A police spokesman confirmed there was no damage to building.

One patient was assessed by paramedics for minor injuries and was not taken to hospital.

About 10.30am yesterday, a man suffered a medical incident and crashed into his Scarness garage.

The Chronicle understands the 89-year-old man had to be freed by emergency services but was not injured in the crash.

He was taken from John St to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.