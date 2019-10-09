Menu
A car crashed into the side of Pialba's BWS about 2pm yesterday.
A car crashed into the side of Pialba's BWS about 2pm yesterday.
Two cars smash into Hervey Bay buildings in two days

9th Oct 2019 4:48 PM
TWO cars have crashed into Hervey Bay buildings within two days.

Just before 2pm today, emergency services were called to Taylor St Pialba after a car crashed into the wall of the BWS building.

A police spokesman confirmed there was no damage to building.

One patient was assessed by paramedics for minor injuries and was not taken to hospital.

About 10.30am yesterday, a man suffered a medical incident and crashed into his Scarness garage.

The Chronicle understands the 89-year-old man had to be freed by emergency services but was not injured in the crash.

He was taken from John St to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

