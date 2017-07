TWO cars were stolen from driveways overnight.

A black Subaru with personalised plates ENV 000 was taken from a house on Crawford Dr, Craignish overnight Sunday.

The other vehicle, a white Holden sedan went missing between midnight Sunday and 5.30am Monday.

The registration number was 726 VXE.

Police said the car, parked on Sunset Crs in Torquay was locked at the time.

Anyone with information that may help police is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.