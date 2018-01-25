Two cars, truck in crash

Two cars and a truck were involved in the crash on Booral Rd on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to Booral Rd just past the Main St intersection about 8.45am.

Initial reports suggested one car suddenly slowed down for unknown reasons and the following car and truck did not have time to stop.

It was not confirmed how many people were involved in the crash.

A police officer on scene said no one was seriously injured however one person was treated on scene for shock.