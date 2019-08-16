Menu
Two Maryborough women will face court after being charged over separate shop lifting attempts at a local shopping centre. Scott Powick
Two charged following police operation targeting shop thefts

Jessica Lamb
by
16th Aug 2019 1:47 PM
TWO women have been charged over separate shop lifting attempts at a Maryborough shopping centre.

A Maryborough Police operation targeting thieves caught both women hiding goods before attempting to leave without making an attempt to pay for the items on Thursday.

A 19-year-old Maryborough woman allegedly hid an item on her person before trying to leave the store about 1.25pm.

She was charged with unauthorised dealing of shop goods.

The same day, a 40-year-old Maryborough woman placed items in her bag before trying to exit about 7pm and was charged with stealing.

Both women will appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on September 3.

