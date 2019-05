A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with drug offences at Central Ave Urraween.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with drug offences at Central Ave Urraween. File

TWO people have been arrested and charged with drug offences outside a busy Urraween shopping area.

A police spokesman confirmed a 23-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were allegedly found with uncapped syringes about 9.30am on Central Ave last Thursday.

They were both charged with failure to dispose of a needle or syringe safely.