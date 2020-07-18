The toddlers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV

Two children are in a critical condition after a near drowning at a home in Sydney's south west.

Paramedics were called to Lakewood Crescent at Casula just before 2.45pm on Saturday after reports two children - aged 18 months and 23 months - were unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool.

Paramedics treat one of the two children found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool. Picture: TNV

NSW Ambulance said the children were treated at the scene before being taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

A spokeswoman said both children were in a critical condition.

NSW Police said officers are attended the home and set up a crime scene.

Originally published as Two children critical after near drowning