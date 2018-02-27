Menu
Emergency services at the scene of a two car crash at the Dover St and Newhaven St intersection on Tuesday morning.
Inge Hansen
News

Two children involved in Pialba crash

Inge Hansen
by
27th Feb 2018 9:57 AM | Updated: 10:01 AM

A CAR believed to be carrying a mother and her two children was involved in a two car crash in Pialba Tuesday morning.

Initial reports suggested a woman driving a white Honda Civic was travelling west on Dover St, Pialba when she went to turn onto Newhaven St.

<<FIND MORE LOCAL EMERGENCY COVERAGE HERE>>

While turning, it was believed the woman then collided with a white Nissan understood to be carrying a woman and two children travelling east on Dover St.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 9.20am Tuesday.

No one was seriously injured as a result of the crash.

