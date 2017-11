TWO children and one woman were taken to hospital after a collision in Maryborough on Thursday.

The Chronicle understands one car hit a second car side on at Richmond St and Ann St about 3.10pm.

It is believed the three occupants taken to hospital were not seriously injured. It is unknown how the accident occurred however wet weather is believed to have played a significant role.

A fire station officer said it was unknown who made first impact.