Two Coast destinations in running for tourism awards

Two Fraser Coast destinations have been announced as finalists in the Queensland's Top Tourism Town awards.

Maryborough has been nominated in the Large Top Tourism Towns category and Fraser Island's Orchid Beach has been nominated in the category of Small Top Tourism Towns.

The two Fraser Coast tourism destinations are among the 37 places across Queensland in the running to be named the top town.

The awards are hosted by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council to recognise and celebrate towns that offer an amazing visitor experience.

QTIC chief executive Daniel Gschwind said the awards showcased great and diverse destinations across Queensland.

"With the current focus on domestic tourism, now is the time to draw attention to our regional destinations and to put the spotlight on our tourism operators and communities who keep our regions thriving," he said.

"We are thrilled with the response from towns from across Queensland who have entered the Awards with 37 fantastic nominations.

"We have towns from as far north as Mareeba, to the coast of Rainbow Beach and out West to Longreach which shows the amazingly diverse tourism landscape we have right here in our backyard."

The winners of the Awards will be decided by the public with voting open from April 11 to 26.

Individuals can cast their vote for their favourite tourism town and go into the running to win a $2000 Apollo Motorhome travel package.

"It is now up to the public to tell us who they think should be crowned the Top Tourism Town of Queensland which is a challenging task with so many worthy contenders," Mr Gschwind said.

"We call on everybody to cast their vote and show their support for our domestic tourism industry which plays such an important role in communities throughout the state.

"It has been a tough COVID-year, now it is time to celebrate the impressive travel opportunities we have in Queensland."

The winner of the Top Tourism Town Award (population over 5000) will receive a $25,000 Strategic Consulting and Capacity Building Package provided by EarthCheck and the winner of the Top Small Tourism Town Award (population below 5000) will receive a $7500 Tourism Consultancy and Development Package provided by The Tourism Group.

Originally published as Two Coast destinations in running for tourism awards