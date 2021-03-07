Two Coast venues close for repairs, maintenance

Two Fraser Coast venues will close temporarily, one for repairs and the other for an inspection and maintenance.

Two Fraser Coast venues will close temporarily, one for repairs and the other for an inspection and maintenance.

Repair works are set to begin at Maryborough’s Anzac Park skatepark on Monday, with the venue to be closed to the public while it is carried out.

The work is expected to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Repairs include filling in cracks and apertures in the concrete surface to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all riders using the skatepark facility.

On Wednesday, Pialba Adventure Park will be closed for routine maintenance and inspections from 6.30am to 11.30am.