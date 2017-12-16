Two corrective officers suspended after criminal charges

TWO corrective services officers have been suspended from the Maryborough jail after they were charged with the unlawful importation of prohibited items.

The 46-year-old man and 26-year-old man worked at the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said the alleged offences were not related to their employment at the centre.

"Queensland Corrective Services is committed to the highest standards of conduct, transparency and accountability," the spokesman said.

"As this matter is before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment further."