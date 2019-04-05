Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five people have been injured, two critically, in a head-on smash in Brisbane’s southern suburbs. Picture: File
Five people have been injured, two critically, in a head-on smash in Brisbane’s southern suburbs. Picture: File
News

Two critical after head-on crash

by Elise Williams
5th Apr 2019 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people are in a critical condition following a head-on collision in Tarragindi on Thursday night.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics received multiple calls for a serious crash at Barnehurst St and Toohey Rd at around 8:15pm.

Queensland Police said the two people who were in a critical condition were entrapped inside one of the vehicles.

The condition of three other passengers is unknown.

All five people have been transported to hospital, with three to the Royal Brisbane Hospital, one to Princess Alexandra and one to the Queensland Childrenâ€™s Hospital.

The roads closed in the area following the crash have since reopened.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

More Stories

Show More
head-on crash motoring tarragindi

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Sweet relief for farmers with $18M for cangrowers

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Sweet relief for farmers with $18M for cangrowers

    News Canegrowers across the Wide Bay are set to get a sweet surprise after years of drought and water shortages

    • 5th Apr 2019 6:05 AM
    • 1 JEHOVAHSWIFE
    Workers wanted to help build munitions plant

    premium_icon Workers wanted to help build munitions plant

    News All jobs will be advertised and based in Maryborough

    Man, 67, dies six weeks after he was stabbed in Bay motel

    premium_icon Man, 67, dies six weeks after he was stabbed in Bay motel

    Crime His alleged attacker fronted court this week.