Two cycling mates attacked by vicious magpie

TWO Hervey Bay cyclists have been attacked by a vicious magpie which knocked one off his bike and drew blood to the other man's ear.

The cyclists are worried the next magpie victim will be a child.

Good mates Neil Robb and Neville Hawkins have had a gut-full of swooping magpies with one in particular causing them grief.

Neville was riding his bike home yesterday morning when a magpie near PCYC hit his helmet several times before the vicious bird drew blood to his ear.

"If that had have been a child it could have taken an eye out," Mr Hawkins said.

"We get swooped just about every ride."

Neville Hawkins (R) was attacked by a magpie which drew blood to his ear. His mate Neil Robb (L) was also attacked. Jordan Philp

Mr Robb said he was knocked off his bike by what he believes to be the same magpie in the same vicinity on Monday.

The keen cyclist said he was walking his bike across the road near PCYC and as soon as he got back on near Fantastic Furniture he was hit in the back of the head several times, knocking him off his bike.

"I felt a big thump," Mr Robb said.

"It felt like a baseball bat hit the back of my head," he said.

While they've become quite accustomed to the magpie attacks, the last couple of days have been the worst.

"I'm concerned if a mother was pushing a pram and was attacked what could happen," Mr Robb said.

If you are menaced by a magpie in a public area, council's advice is to call the Department of Environment Heritage and Planning on 1300 130 372.

Council can erect warning signs if required.