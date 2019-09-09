Two-day bender ends in violent man's arrest

THE abuse started at 3am with a knock on the door.

Phillip Sydney Gala, 30, arrived at his partner's Urangan address.

He was drunk and she let him in, fearing he would wake the neighbours.

What happened next would result in Gala pleading guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to charges of wilful damage and obstructing police.

He walked away but returned to the home at 10.30am, demanding she hand over her mobile phone while verbally abusing her.

Gala called the woman "scum" and a "c**t" before walking to the home of a nearby relative.

Later in the day, he returned to the home and again demanded the woman's phone.

As the woman tried to drive away from him, he grabbed a window then kicked the vehicle.

When police arrived, Gala became involved in a violent struggled as he resisted arrest before he was handcuffed.

In another incident, Gala demanded to be let into the home, breaking a fly-screen to enter the house.

The court heard Gala had been in a relationship with the victim for 13 years.

They had two children together.

Gala was not currently working, but was a part-time carer for the children.

The court heard he had a history of alcohol abuse and had been drinking since the day before when he knocked on his partner's door early in the morning.

The two were living together and he was trying to get into the house to sleep off his drinking session.

When he was refused entry, he asked for a lift then demanded the phone to try to call his mother to come get him - not because of jealousy issues, the court was told.

The court heard he regretted his actions and wanted help to combat his issues with alcohol.

Gala was placed on probation for 12 months and convictions were recorded.