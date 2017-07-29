Two days multicultural entertainment and food at festival

IF IT'S an around-the-world adventure you seek, then say bon voyage because that dream could come true and you all need to do is travel northwest of the Fraser Coast.



Thousands of people are expected to come along to the 22nd annual Childers Festival over the two-day event.



Today, it will be all about the entertainment with activities on from 9am. Acts will perform on-stage at Crescent St from 2pm.



And tomorrow, more than 400 stalls will line the streets of the festival site on 9am-3.30pm.



It will be a feast for the senses as attendees have a chance to experience flavours from countries including Spain, the Philippines, Turkey, Greece and Nepal.



"Of course the fabulous array of beverages ranging from craft beers, locally produced wines and speciality coffee blends means that there is something for everyone," Bundaberg Regional Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said.



"People keep coming back because they know what to expect, know of the high calibre of this event and know that it is family-friendly."



There will be plenty for the kids too including camel rides, an animal nursery, free face painting, a puppet show and the V8 simulator.



Weather is expected to be perfect on the days of the event.



For more information and to see the full schedule go online to childersfestival.com.au.

