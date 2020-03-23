Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two dead as car slams into tree

by Danielle O’Neal
23rd Mar 2020 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO elderly people have died following a serious crash in South Burnett on Sunday afternoon.

The car was travelling along the Bunya Highway when it veered off the road and crashed into a tree just before 12pm at Ficks Crossing.

The driver of the car, an 81-year-old Wondai man, and the passenger of the car, a 76-year-old Wondai woman, were treated at the scene but were pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage of a white Toyota Aurion sedan with a Queensland registration 084 WNW travelling along the Bunya Highway to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

Originally published as Two dead as car slams into tree

More Stories

car crashes crashes fatal car crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Marathon, not a sprint’: GP’s virus warning

        premium_icon ‘Marathon, not a sprint’: GP’s virus warning

        News ‘These are unprecedented times, and this looks to be a marathon not a sprint’

        USC pause for COVID-19 technology transition

        premium_icon USC pause for COVID-19 technology transition

        News Staff and students prepared for a ‘pause week’ to engage transition...

        Acts of kindness cut through Bay supermarket chaos

        premium_icon Acts of kindness cut through Bay supermarket chaos

        News Hervey Bay residents stepping up to help those in need in the community

        Crab pot pincher gets nipped with $5000 fine

        premium_icon Crab pot pincher gets nipped with $5000 fine

        Crime Patrol officers knew something fishy was happening in the area