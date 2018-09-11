Two decades saving lives

HELPING people has become a family trait in Mark Black's home.

The paramedic shares his life with a nurse wife working in aged care, his 21-year-old daughter is studying to follow her father's footsteps and his 16-year-old daughter has a generous spirit.

An on-and-off-again local for four decades, he's now permanently based at the Hervey Bay ambulance station and after 22 years on the job, nothing surprises him.

The now 55-year-old says he just sort of "fell into” the job after getting to know a few paramedics through his job as a nurse in the 90s.

It's been the longest chapter of a colourful work history which includes six years in the navy, five years as a commercial fisherman, two years working on the railways and also working at a bank.

Part of the appeal is that there is no typical day for someone in his profession.

"As soon as we get into the station we check our car out and wait for a job but a lot of the time there is a job already waiting there when we arrive,” he said.

When a member of the community calls 000, Mark is alerted about the incident by an SMS and radio message.

He explained although there were three codes for jobs, paramedics just want to help everyone, something which could get lost in an age where gratitude was becoming a thing of the past.

"There are three codes, one is lights and sirens, two means get there as fast as you can and three isn't quite as urgent,” he said.

"Basically we are there to help, in this day and age our whole perception of paramedics to the public has changed a fair bit.

"It used to be thank you for coming and now it's like 'what took you so long'.”

"We are there doing the best we can, I mean we want to help people but sometimes there are other circumstances involved,” he said.

"People lose sight of that sometimes I think.

"Abuse is getting more common, it is definitely on the rise. It is frustrating because you are trying to help them but they are making it 10 times harder.”

One of about 40 paramedics based at Hervey Bay station, Mark said it's often the smaller wins which made his day.

"The lifesaving stuff is all well and good but the basic stuff like helping sick kids and the parents are so grateful are the good days,” he said.

"It is always nice when we get letters of thanks to the station but not as many these days.”

And the bad days? Mark said like anything, to keep yourself mentally healthy, keep the job in perspective.

"I think like everything it gets to be a job after a while,” Mark said.

"There are other professions where I couldn't do what they do but after a while you get used to it.”