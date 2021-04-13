Menu
Australia bushfires: US firefighters killed in air tanker crash identified
News

Two die in light plane crash near Canberra

by Georgia Clark
13th Apr 2021 7:49 PM
Two people have died in a light plane crash involving an Essential Energy aircraft in the NSW Southern Tablelands.

The Cessna, fixed-wing aircraft crashed into a paddock on Tallagandra Lane in Sutton just outside Canberra at about 4.30pm on Tuesday.

NSW Ambulance, ACT paramedics and the NSW Rural Fire Service were called to the scene but the two occupants were declared dead upon arrival.

Two people died in the plane crash at Sutton. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage
The crash scene in Sutton. Picture: 7News
Essential Energy maintains the poles and wires that deliver electricity to 95 per cent of NSW.

Officers from The Hume Police District have commenced inquiries and a crime scene has been established.

Sutton resident Linda Bloom said she heard a plane flying low on Tuesday.

Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage
Emergency services responded to the crach at about 4.30pm on Tuesday.
"I heard a plane flying very low. At the time I thought that's very low. And thought 'I hope it stays in the air'," she said.

Ms Blom said she frequently saw Essential Energy planes flying around the area to check on power lines.

Essential Energy declined to comment but did say they would issue a statement in due course.

Originally published as Two die in light plane crash near Canberra

