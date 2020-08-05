Two drivers caught at staggering speeds on Coast roads

Two Fraser Coast motorists have lost their licences for speeding. Photo: Alistair Brightman/ File

TWO Fraser Coast drivers have lost their licences after being caught speeding.

The first was a 44-year-old Hervey Bay man who on July 31 was pulled over on Torbanlea Pialba Rd, Takura when he was caught driving 142km/h in a 100km/h zone.

He was fined $1245, given eight demerit points and lost his licence for six months.

The second was a 48-year-old Maryborough man caught on August 1 driving his motorcycle at 165km/h in a 100km/h zone on Dundowran Rd.

He was fined $1245, given eight demerit points and lost his licence for six months.

Police are reminding motorists to always be mindful of the fatal five: speeding, drink and drug driving, seat belt use, fatigue and driver distraction as they are factors that can not only damage the lives of motorists, but those around them.